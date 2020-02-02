The Greatest Love Of All, a celebration of the songs of Whitney Houston is coming to the Niswonger. (Photo submitted)

Despite the wintry chill of the air, February in Van Wert is ALIVE with Love! The days are getting longer but we are still far enough away from Spring to have the hope-filled fever of summer. So where do we turn when days are cold and long? Well, we turn to love songs, of course. This Valentine’s Day, a tribute like no other arrives in Van Wert. The Greatest Love Of All, a remarkable celebration of the songs of her highness, Whitney Houston, who reigns as the most awarded female artist of all time by Guinness World Records and remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time with 200 million records sold worldwide.

When people name the greatest R&B/pop vocalists of all time, Whitney Houston is sure to be at the top that list. With a legendary and distinctive voice, a long string of hits and numerous awards (including several Grammys), she became an instant sensation in 1985 with her self-titled debut album, which is still one of the world’s best-selling debut albums. Although she didn’t write her own songs, Houston — a native of Newark, New Jersey, and raised on gospel music — remained a superstar up until her untimely death in 2012 at the age of 48.

Houston’s extraordinary vocal talent and memorable songs will forever remain her greatest legacy. Her songs are timeless and captured our hearts, but it was her memorable performance of The Star-Spangled Banner at the Super Bowl XXV in January 1991 that commanded a permanent placement as a cultural icon. This charity single became certified platinum in October 2001, it raised money for soldiers of the Persian Gulf War in 1991 and then victims of 9/11 in its re-release in 2001. Whitney Houston’s voice resonated as a single voice of a nation backed behind a great love song for our country and all who serve her.

Beyond that great love song, Whitney filled the airwaves for over two decades with music that defined the joys and perils of love found, love lost and love learned.

1. I Will Always Love You - The main love song from 1992’s The Bodyguard, Whitney made this Dolly Parton ballad her own, after her co-star Kevin Costner suggested it. It spent 14 weeks at number one in the US, 10 weeks in the UK, and sold millions around the world.

2. I Have Nothing - Also taken from the Bodyguard soundtrack, this power ballad was another huge success around the world, and has become one of the most performed songs on talent shows over the last decade.

3. I Wanna Dance with Somebody - This is one of the ultimate feel good songs ever released, and was the lead single from Whitney’s second album.

4. The Greatest Love of All - George Benson first scored a big hit with this song in 1977, but Whitney later recorded an even more popular cover in 1986 for her debut album. Though producer Clive Davis wasn’t too fond of the idea at first, it gave Whitney a number one in the States.

5. One Moment in Time - Whitney’s third number one, this song was recorded for the 1988 Olympics in South Korea, and was inspired by Elvis Presley, with writer Albert Hammond imagining it as being sung by Presley at the opening of the games.

6. How Will I Know - This hit from Whitney’s debut album in 1985 was originally intended for Janet Jackson, but she turned it down.

7. I’m Every Woman - Chaka Khan first scored a big hit with this anthem in 1978, before Whitney recorded a cover version for the Bodyguard soundtrack.

8. Saving All My Love for You - This song was originally a minor hit for Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr in 1978, before Whitney turned into a huge hit in 1985.

9. My Love is Your Love - Taken from her fourth album of the same name, this song was co-written by Wyclef Jean and gave Whitney another top 5 hit in the US in 1999.

10. Didn’t We Almost Have it All - This was the second single from Whitney’s second album, and gave fans a clue at just what a vocal powerhouse she was. It topped the charts and was nominated for a Grammy.

This is but a shortlist of Whitney’s monumental songs and achievements. On Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Belinda Davids, with the accompaniment of a live band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision, and theatrical effects, will deliver a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.